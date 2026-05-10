FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







The San Diego Wave picked up a 2-1 win over Angel City in the first SoCal derby of the year thanks to Mimi Van Zanten's late winner for the visitors. The Wave went up in the 49th minute when Dudinha produced an excellent bit of footwork and a fine finish, but Emily Sams scored her first for Angel City just a few minutes later to level. However, Van Zanten's header in the 81st minute would seal the points for the Wave in the end.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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