From Darkness to Light: Meet Chris Singleton

On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist walked into Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C. After participating in the bible study, he opened fire and killed nine of the parishioners, one of those lives lost was Sharonda Coleman-Singleton. That night, and that loss, has helped shaped the Chris Singleton has become.

For the past six year since the loss of his mother, Singleton has refused to allow that dark moment define him, or fill him with hatred and anger, instead he has publicly chosen to forgive the shooter and inspire thousands since with his message of resilience, forgiveness, and unity. He has become an inspirational speaker, a child book author, and a teacher of the importance of unity and forgiveness. His message "love is stronger than hate," has resonated with thousands throughout the US.

Singleton brought his message to Eugene in 2017 when he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs. His playing games have since ended, but Singleton's message has continued. He has since gone on to share his message of resilience, forgiveness and unity to national sports teams, Fortune 500 companies, students, and educators across the world.

The Eugene Emeralds are excited to have Singleton back at PK Park this Saturday, June 19. He will be speaking with fans before the game about the importance of unity and forgiveness. Fans are encouraged to get to PK Park before gates open at 6 p.m. to make sure they will be on hand for Singleton's message.

Also prior to the game, the Eugene Emeralds and Kendall Auto Group will be distributing copies of his book Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor to the first 500 children. Different aims to teach children that differences - whether through race, nationality, gender, or more - are something to accept and celebrate. This is Singleton's first of two books, which was a best-seller in its category and has been featured in numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.

You can learn more about Singleton, and his message by visiting https://www.chrissingleton.com/. For more information on tickets to the June 19 game, fans are encouraged to visit the Emeralds website at https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets.

