Frogs Light up at the Plate, 16-9

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (22-13) hopped ahead of the Vancouver Canadians (21-16) in the second inning, ultimately winning the game, 16-9.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Carter Bins set the tone for the game, leading off the second inning with a home run to left-center field, scoring the first run of the game. Three at-bats later, Patrick Frick extended the Frogs' lead with a three-run home run. After Zach DeLoach drove in Cody Grosse for the AquaSox' fifth run, Julio Rodriguez tripled, easily scoring DeLoach and extending the Frogs' lead to 6-0. Rodriguez scored the final run of the inning when Austin Shenton hit a sacrifice fly, giving the 'Sox a 7-0 lead over the Canadians.

In the top of the fourth, the Frogs' scored three more runs off consecutive at-bats from Bins, Tyler Keenan, and Jack Larsen, extending the 'Sox lead, 10-0. The following inning, Rodriguez drove in their 11th run with a groundout, followed by a Vancouver fielding error, scoring the 12th run of the game. Vancouver struck back in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs off six hits. Ryan Gold kicked things off for the Canadians, driving in their first two runs of the game with a double.

DeLoach drove in yet another run in the seventh inning, putting the Frogs ahead, 13-7. Cameron Eden hit a solo home run the next inning, scoring the Canadians' eighth run of the game. In the ninth inning, the 'Sox tacked on their final two runs and Ronny Brito hit the Canadians' second home run of the game, putting the final score at 16-9.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 15 hits, highlighted by home runs from Bins and Frick and triples from Rodriguez and Larsen. DeLoach went 3-for-6 with one double and two RBIs. On the mound, LHP Brandon Williamson pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, June 16. Next, they head to Pasco, Washington to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 29. Don't miss any of the action-tune in with Steve Willits here.

