C's Drop Sloppy Slugfest 16-9

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians were on the wrong end of a wacky and wild one Tuesday night as they fell 16-9 to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

After a scoreless first, Everett - ranked as one of the most potent offenses in all of Minor League Baseball - exploded for seven runs on six hits in the top of the second. They did so with two home runs, a triple and three singles to bounce starter Sean Wymer (L, 1-3) from the game. It was the most runs Vancouver has allowed in a single inning this year and the second time they've surrendered six hits in a single stanza.

The AquaSox added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 12-0, but the Canadians came roaring back with a glut of runs in the bottom of the sixth. A one-out walk to Spencer Horwitz, a Tanner Morris free pass and an error loaded the bases for Ryan Gold, who doubled off the right field wall to drive in a pair. Ronny Brito followed with an RBI infield single before Tanner Kirwer delivered a two-out, two-RBI base hit later in the frame. Phil Clarke came up next and singled to right field, where it was mishandled by the right fielder to allow another run to score. Cameron Eden completed the seven-run inning - the most in a single frame for the C's offense this year - with an RBI double that made it 12-7.

Despite giving up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, Everett continued to add on with a run in the seventh before adding three in the ninth.

Two solo home runs - one from Eden in the eighth and another from Brito in the ninth - added to Vancouver's tally but the C's would fall short in a 16-9 loss.

Eight of nine Canadians starters reached base and seven of nine had a hit. Morris set a new single game high with four walks.

All four Vancouver pitchers allowed at least one earned run, but Marcus Reyes led the way with three innings in which he allowed a single score on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

These two teams go head-to-head again on Wednesday night. RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 4.97 ERA) gets the ball for the C's while the 'Sox send RHP Juan Then (1-0, 4.26 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

