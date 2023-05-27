Frisco Takes Second Straight from Arkansas

May 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night 7-2 behind a strong six inning start from Tekoah Roby. The Riders scored a run three batters into the game and then added five runs in the fifth inning. Roby kept the Travs off the board until the sixth inning, striking out eight on his way to a quality start and win. Three Travs posted multi-hit games but the team went just 2-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on base.

Moments That Mattered

* Trevor Hauver and Scott Kapers had back-to-back two-run hits for Frisco in the fifth inning.

* Arkansas scored in the eighth and still had two men on base but Robert Perez hit a line drive that was caught by the third baseman stalling the Travs threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, 2 RBI

* RHP Prelander Berroa: IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travelers wore Navy blue Mariners inspired jerseys.

* Jonatan Clase stole two bases and is now tied for the overall minor league lead in steals with 33 (16 with Arkansas, 17 with Everett).

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with Bryan Woo (2-2, 2.08) starting for Arkansas against Jack Leiter (2-2, 4.17) for Frisco. It is Operation Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday with fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.