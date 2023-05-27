Surge Win in Extras

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge scored four tenth inning runs and snap a two-game losing streak defeating the Springfield Cardinals 6-3 in extra innings.

The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the tenth inning and pinch hitter Yoyner Fajardo delivered a two run go ahead single for his first game winning RBI of the season. Will Holland followed him with a two-run triple and the Surge cap a four run tenth.

The Cardinals scored first with an unearned run in the second inning. Wichita answered with pair of runs in the third with a run scoring hits from Yunior Severino and Patrick Winkel.

The game was tied in fourth and remained that way until the tenth inning. Travis Adams started for Wichita and worked six innings and allowed one earned run in a quality start. Denny Bentley pitched out of a jam in the ninth and earned the win.

The Surge improved to 20-23 and Springfield dropped to 20-24 with Andre Granillo taking the loss.

NOTES: The Wind Surge improve to 2-1 in extra-inning games. The Surge turned a season high three double plays and also committed a season high three errors. Yunior Severino started at second base for the first time this season. The Wind Surge added Francis Peguero from injured list and placed Osiris German on development roster.

UPCOMING - The Wichita Wind Surge wrap up the road trip in Springfield on Sunday at 6:05. Surge will start RH Chad Donato against Cardinals LH Kenny Hernandez.

