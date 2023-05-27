Naturals Lose Another Heartbreaker on Friday

Andrew Hoffmann struck out eight while Jorge Bonifacio homered, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-25) lost their fourth-straight game to the Tulsa Drillers (28-15), and sixth-straight overall 4-3 on Friday night. The teams continue their six-game set on Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals took an early lead thanks to Bonifacio, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Sunday's series finale against Springfield. River Town worked a two-out walk, and Bonifacio crushed his team-leading ninth home run of the season to give NWA a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers chipped away at the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly and in the second with a single. However, Northwest Arkansas took a one-run edge in the top of the fifth. Tyler Tolbert singled, extending his on-base streak to 14 games, and stole second and third base. Town hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Tolbert to make it a 3-2 game.

Hoffmann closed out his eighth start of the season in the sixth, giving up a double to Jose Ramos before leaving the game. The righty allowed three runs on six hits with a walk but struck out eight over 5.0 innings.

Steven Cruz entered the game out of the bullpen, and with one out and the bases loaded balked home the tying run, making it a 3-3 game.

The Driller took the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Carson Taylor stole home after a strikeout. The Naturals got the tying run into scoring position after a pitch hit Jimmy Govern in the ninth and went to second on a sacrifice bunt, but was stranded there to end the game.

The loss was NWA's sixth straight and was the fourth consecutive one-run loss. The series continues on Saturday night when the Naturals send RHP Alec Marsh (2-1, 3.57) to the mound.

Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the radio broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

