Cashew Chickens Drop Game 5 in Extras
May 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (20-24) are no longer undefeated as the Cashew Chickens, as they fell in extras to the Wind Surge (20-23) Saturday night 6-3 at Hammons Field. Cardinals still lead the series 3-2.
Decisions:
W: RHP Denny Bentley (1-0)
L: RHP Andre Granillo (2-3)
Notables:
CF Mike Antico has reached base safely in an impressive 25 of his last 27 games, with hits in 9 of his last 11 after going 2-for-4 tonight
RHP Connor Lunn had another great start for the Cardinals, throwing 4.2 IP and only allowing 2 earned runs on 8 hits while matching a season-high 7 strikeouts
On Deck:
Sunday, May 28, 6:05pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernandez (4-1, 5.75) vs. WCH RHP Chad Donato (1-3, 9.90)
Memorial Day Weekend Fans-On-Field Fireworks / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST529 Kids Run the Bases
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
