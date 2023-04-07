Friday's Tourists Game Postponed Due to Rain

April 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- Friday night's Asheville Tourists game versus the Bowling Green Hot Rods is postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 8 with Game One scheduled for 5:05pm ET. Both games on Saturday are scheduled for seven innings with a 30-minute break between the contests.

Gates to McCormick Field will open at 4:00pm ET with the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a complimentary Cooler Bag presented by Mission Health. The Easter Bunny will also be meeting and greeting fans on the concourse when the gates open on Saturday.

Fans with tickets to the Friday, April 7 game can exchange them for any remaining 2023 Tourists home game, excluding July 3. Tickets may be exchanged over the phone at (828) 258-0428 or in person at the McCormick Field Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.