BlueClaws Fall 9-8 in 11 Innings in Wild Season Opener

April 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Chase Estep drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning as Brooklyn rallied three times and topped the BlueClaws 9-8 in 11 innings on Friday in the season opener at Maimonides Park.

The BlueClaws led 4-0 after a half inning, and the Cyclones came from behind to tie the game in the ninth and tenth innings before breaking an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the 11th to win their 15th straight game against Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. One run scored on a bases loaded walk before Casey Martin drove in two on an RBI single with a third run coming home on the play on a Brooklyn throwing error. The Cyclones got back in the game scoring two in the second and two in the third, on a Cesar Berbesi two-run triple, to tie the game at four.

Pineda gave the BlueClaws the lead back in the top of the sixth on an RBI double.

Jersey Shore carried the lead into the bottom of the 8th when the teams began to go back and forth. Brooklyn tied the game on a bases loaded walk drawn by Berbesi. Then in the ninth, Jersey Shore took the lead on an error by left fielder Omar De Los Santos. Alex Garbrick came on in the ninth but walked in the tying run with two outs, sending the game to the 10th.

There, the BlueClaws re-took the lead on an RBI double by Marcus Lee Sang. Leandro Pineda followed with an RBI single to give Jersey Shore an 8-6 advantage. The Cyclones, however, tied the game in the bottom of the inning off Rodolfo Sanchez. De Los Santos brought in the inherited runner with an RBI double and Joe Suozzi tied the game with an RBI single, making it 8-8.

Jersey Shore had the go-ahead run at third base in the 11th, but Jared Carr's liner to third was reeled in by a diving Jaylen Palmer, who touched the bag for an inning double play. Cam Wynne came on for the bottom of the 11th, but walked Chase Estep with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run.

BlueClaws starter Jordan Fowler gave up three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. Wynne (0-1) allowed the inherited runner to score in the 11th, an unearned run, and took the loss.

Pineda had three hits for the BlueClaws, going 3-6 with two doubles and two RBIs. Lee Sang, Hao Yu Lee, and Anthony Quirion had two hits apiece. Nick Ward added two stolen bases in the loss.

The BlueClaws finished the game 3-24 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base, two more than they left in in any game in 2022 and the most by the BlueClaws since leaving 19 on base in an April 10, 2015, 12 inning loss to Kannapolis.

The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday at 2:00. RHP Gunner Mayer starts for Jersey Shore.

