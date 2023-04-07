Friday's Game Postponed

Hickory, NC- Tonight's matchup against the Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed due to storms in the area.

The teams will make up tonight's game with a double-header tomorrow, April 8th, with the first game starting at 5pm and the second starting roughly 30 minutes after the first concludes. Both games will be seven innings and the same ticket can be used for both games. The Luisangel Acuña bobbleheads will start to be distributed starting when gates open at 4pm.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for a future date this season (an upgrade is required for July 2nd and the Christian concert nights). Exchanges must be done at the Mike Johnson's Toyota Ticket Office.

Student who participated in the Crawdads' Reading Program can exchange their bookmarks for tickets to Friday, April 21st or the other previously scheduled night of Saturday, April 22nd. Army National Guard Night will be moved to a later date this summer. Tonight's fireworks show has been cancelled.

