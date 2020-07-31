Friday's Game Postponed, Double Header Saturday

WINNIPEG, MB - Friday's scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and St. Paul Saints at Newman Outdoor Field has been postponed due to a transportation issue.

The Goldeyes' bus experienced a mechanical failure during their overnight trip from Rosemont, Illinois. The postponement is not related to COVID-19.

Friday's game has been rescheduled as part of a double header on Saturday, August 1st beginning at 1:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

