A Home Run Night for a Home Game Return

The first of a nine day homestand and the Milkmen take on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at Franklin Field Friday night.

Milwaukee started off on the right foot in the first inning. Zach Nehrir got things started with a base hit single and he stole second in the process. Adam Walker followed that up with a home run to right field, giving the Milkmen the lead 2-0 at the end of the first inning.

The Redhawks struck back quickly, however. They loaded the bases against starter Ryan Kussmaul in the second inning, and Dylan Kelly hit an RBI single which brought in Dario Pizzano to cut the lead in half at 2-1.

Milwaukee was able to get that run back in the bottom half of the frame. Mason Davis got on base with a walk and stole second during Christ Conley's first plate appearance of the night. Conley then came up and hit a single to left center, which brought in Davis and extended the Milkmen lead to 3-1 at the end of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Davis kept his bat hot with a solo home run out to left field to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Ryan Kussmaul made it through 5.2 innings, giving up 7 hits, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts while allowing just that single run. He worked into a jam in the sixth inning, and Anthony Bender was called upon with two outs and struck out Dylan Kelly to strand the bases loaded.

The Redhawks tried to rally again in the top of the eighth, with a sac fly to center from Pizzano bringing in another run for Fargo-Moorhead. The score at the end of the eighth inning 4-2.

Peyton Gray came in for bottom of the ninth to finish up the game, and worked around a one-out double to record a scoreless inning and the save. The Milkmen win by a final score of 4-2.

The Milkmen are back at home tomorrow night for game two against Fargo-Moorhead. Gates open at 5:35 pm and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 pm.

