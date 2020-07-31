Saints-Goldeyes Game on Friday Postponed Due to Travel Issues, Doubleheader Saturday
July 31, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release
FARGO, ND - The St. Paul Saints-Winnipeg Goldeyes game set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND has been postponed. The postponement is NOT COVID related. The Goldeyes bus experienced mechanical failure during their trip back from Rosemont, Illinois and would not arrive in Fargo in a timely manner to play Friday night's game.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin 25 minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 31, 2020
- Saints-Goldeyes Game on Friday Postponed Due to Travel Issues, Doubleheader Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Friday's Game Postponed, Double Header Saturday - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Dogs Snap Goldeyes' Streak at Seven - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints-Goldeyes Game on Friday Postponed Due to Travel Issues, Doubleheader Saturday
- Saints Play with Renewed Vigor in 5-2 Win over RedHawks
- Take Me Home Tonight, Saints Return to CHS Field August 4
- Saints Pound out 13 Hits, But Leave Seven in Scoring Position in 4-2 Loss to RedHawks
- Action Day to Help 40,000 Local Students Head Back to School