Saints-Goldeyes Game on Friday Postponed Due to Travel Issues, Doubleheader Saturday

July 31, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





FARGO, ND - The St. Paul Saints-Winnipeg Goldeyes game set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND has been postponed. The postponement is NOT COVID related. The Goldeyes bus experienced mechanical failure during their trip back from Rosemont, Illinois and would not arrive in Fargo in a timely manner to play Friday night's game.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin 25 minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

