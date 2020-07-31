Dogs Snap Goldeyes' Streak at Seven

July 31, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs (10-12) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 13-8 at Impact Field Thursday evening in a seven inning contest. The loss snapped the Goldeyes' winning streak at seven games although Winnipeg (16-9) still leads the American Association standings by one game.

Dogs centrefielder Michael Crouse hit the first pitch of the bottom of the opening inning onto the left field concourse for a home run.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the top of the second inning when Roy Morales doubled into the right field corner to plate Logan Hill, then took a 2-1 lead when John Nester scored on a Jordan George sacrifice fly, also to right.

Winnipeg added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. They went up 3-1 when Nester hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Kyle Martin to come home. Then Morales once again drove in Hill with a sharp single to right.

Chicago would blow the game open in the bottom of the inning when they would cross the plate eight times. First Victor Roache homered with a man on to make the score 4-3 Goldeyes before Garrett Hope tied the game with an RBI single to right field that scored Harrison Smith. A two-run, two-out single by K.C. Hobson and a three-run home run off the bat of Tyler Ladendorf gave the home team a 9-4 lead.

The Goldeyes responded in the top of the fifth inning when Nester hit a three run shot - his third home run of the series - off former Major League left-hander Casey Crosby. That cut Chicago's lead to 9-7.

The Dogs quickly replied however, as Edwin Arroyo hit a two-out, two-run double that scored Smith and Crouse to make the score Chicago 11 Goldeyes 7. Seven of the Dogs' runs were scored with two out.

Roache would move into a tie for the league lead when he hit his second two-run home run of the game and seventh of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Chicago a 13-7 edge.

Martin hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning to make it 13-8 Dogs and round out the scoring. It was the Goldeyes' tenth home run of the series.

Justin Kamplain (1-1) took the loss in relief of starter John Gorman. Gorman struck out seven in three-plus innings, all within the first seven outs he recorded. Jake Cousins (1-0) was awarded the win in a scorer's decision as Dogs starter Luke Westphal exited after four innings.

The Goldeyes now return to their hub city of Fargo, North Dakota where they will host a three-game weekend series with the St. Paul Saints. Friday's game gets underway at 6:00 PM with lefty Kevin McGovern (0-1, 5.58) going up against Eddie Medina (1-3, 7.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 31, 2020

Dogs Snap Goldeyes' Streak at Seven - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.