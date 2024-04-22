Fresno Takes The Fifth En Route To 7-3 Win Over Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - For the third-straight game Fresno (9-3) capped off their scoring in the fifth inning, as the Grizzlies again struck middle innings over the the Ports (3-9) to take five of six at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports trailed just 2-0 in the bottom of the third when they got a towering home run from Luke Mann for his first of the season, on a high-arching, 50-degree-launch-angle moonshot that just got out and just stayed fair down the right field line to cut it to a 2-1 game.

Starter Tom Reisinger got into the fifth having just allowed just those two runs, but hit a batter to start the inning before a strikeout was followed by a single, and Reisinger was removed for Micah Dallas.

Jason Hinchman would greet Dallas with a triple into right center, scoring two runs and making it a 4-1 lead for Fresno. The Grizzlies would tack on via a sac fly from Fadriel Cruz to bring in Hinchman, and it was 5-1 Fresno.

In the sixth, Ryan Lasko singled and stole second before coming in on an error in right to get the Ports to within a grand slam at 6-2. The Grizzlies would reclaim their five-run lead with an RBI single in the eighth, but Yeniel Laboy got his first extra-base hit of 2024 since joining the Ports four days ago to drive in Darlyn Montero from first and make it a 7-3 game.

It was the first run allowed by Fresno closer Brady Hill on the season, but he would retire the next batter to close the door, giving the Grizzlies the 5-1 series win over the six games.

UP NEXT

The Ports will play a six-game series at Modesto from Tuesday to Sunday.

