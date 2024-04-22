Grizzlies RHP Jack Mahoney Tabbed as California League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21

April 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies RHP Jack Mahoney was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21. Mahoney's dominant start in Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a series victory against the Ports.

On Friday, April 19, Mahoney and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, the first one thrown by the Grizzlies in 2024. Mahoney relished the victory after six sensational innings of work. He allowed two hits and one walk while fanning five. Mahoney did not allow a hit until one out into the sixth frame. At one point, Mahoney retired 12 batters in a row (2nd-6th innings). In three starts this season, the South Carolina product is 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA. Over 16.1 innings, Mahoney has permitted three runs (earned) on 11 hits and four walks while punching out 16 (0.92 WHIP, .193 batting average against him).

The Rockies #20 overall prospect on MLB.com gives the 2024 Grizzlies their first California League award this season. Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies start a six-game series tomorrow morning against the San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

