Giants Make First Visit to Fresno this Season

April 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, April 23 11:05 AM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (0-0, 3.60) vs. FRE - Albert Pacheco (0-0, 3.86)

Wednesday, April 24 6:50 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-2, 5.00) vs. FRE - Bryan Perez (0-0, 2.25)

Thursday, April 25 6:50 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (0-2, 6.75) vs. FRE - Austin Emener (0-0, 3.52)

Friday, April 26 7:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (0-2, 6.52) vs. FRE - Jack Mahoney (2-1, 1.65)

Saturday, April 27 6:50 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (0-1, 7.94) vs. FRE - Isaiah Coupet (2-0, 3.75)

Sunday, April 28 1:05 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (0-0, 3.60) vs. FRE - Jace Kaminska (1-0, 0.71)

FRESNO ROAD TRIP: The San Jose Giants are back on the road this week for a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. This series marks the Giants' first visit to Fresno this season. In their only previous meeting this year, San Jose was swept in a three-game series by the Grizzlies from April 5-7 at Excite Ballpark. Fresno outscored the Giants by a 30-14 margin during that season-opening series. San Jose will return to Fresno for series' in July and September this year.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Fresno can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo calling all of the action.

DEFENDING CHAMPS CRUISE PAST GIANTS: The Giants struggled last week in the South Bay dropping five of six games to defending league champion Modesto. San Jose's lone victory was a 5-4 triumph on Wednesday before the Nuts posted four straight wins to close out the series. The current four-game skid is the Giants' longest losing streak of the season. San Jose hit only .172 as a team during the series and scored three runs or fewer in all five of their losses. The Giants were 6-for-58 (.103 AVG) with runners in scoring position versus the Nuts last week. Dating back to last season (including the playoffs), San Jose is 1-13 in their last 14 games versus Modesto.

HOME/ROAD SPLITS: The Giants have enjoyed vastly more success on the road this season compared to at home. San Jose boasts a 4-1 road record this year after taking four of five games in a series at Visalia from April 9-12. By comparison, the Giants are only 1-8 at home. San Jose owns a 1.98 team ERA on the road and a 7.00 ERA at home.

CATCH US IF YOU CAN: The Giants enter the week a perfect 17-for-17 in stolen base attempts this season. The 17 steals is tops in the California League. San Jose is the only team remaining in Minor League Baseball this season without a caught stealing (120 teams). The Giants have been led on the basepaths by Jonah Cox, who has successfully stolen eight bases in his first 12 games of the season. Cox's eight steals leads the league.

EARLY START: Tuesday's first pitch of 11:05 AM in Fresno marks the Giants' earliest start time to a game this season. Beginning with Tuesday's contest, the next three series openers for San Jose will all begin in the morning (11:30 AM starts on April 30 vs. Lake Elsinore & May 7 vs. Stockton).

POWER OUTAGE: The home run hit by Jean Carlos Sio in the bottom of the ninth inning last Saturday snapped a streak of nine straight homerless games by the Giants. After homering in each of their first three games this season, San Jose has hit only one home run over their last 11 contests. The Giants' four home runs overall this season rank second-to-last in the California League (Visalia 1 HR).

HITTING LEADERS: The Giants have been led offensively by a trio of hitters in the early-season. Cole Foster is tops on the club and ranks ninth in the California League with a .327 batting average. Foster has hit safely in 11 out of his first 12 games this season. His eight RBI's also leads the team. Elian Rayo brings a seven-game hitting streak into this week's series. Rayo is currently batting .326 overall while his five doubles are tied for second in the league. Jonah Cox enters the week with a .289 batting average and a .439 on-base percentage to go with a league-leading eight stolen bases.

STARTING PITCHING NOTES: Dylan Carmouche, who is slated to get the ball in Tuesday's series opener, was named California League Pitcher of the Week on April 15 after tossing four hitless innings at Visalia in his first start of the season. In two starts overall this year, Carmouche has pitched eight scoreless innings with two hits allowed, three walks and eight strikeouts. Carmouche is also scheduled to start Sunday's series finale in Fresno. Joe Whitman, who is expected to get the ball on Friday this week, has limited the opposition to a .176 batting average over his first three starts with 16 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings (6.52 ERA).

TOP PROSPECTS: Three of the top 10 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com are opening the season in San Jose: 1B Bryce Eldridge (#3), SS Maui Ahuna (#9) and LHP Joe Whitman (#10). Eldridge, 19, was drafted in the first round last year as a two-way player, but will focus only on hitting this year. In 31 games between the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) and San Jose last season, Eldridge hit a combined .294 with five doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI's (.905 OPS). Ahuna, a fourth round selection last year, made his professional debut last weekend after hitting .341 over three collegiate seasons between Kansas and Tennessee. Whitman was a second round pick in 2023 out of Kent State University and made the start last Sunday (2 2/3 IP, 1 R). He's next scheduled to get the ball on Saturday night in Visalia. 2B/SS Cole Foster (#26) and OF Jonah Cox (#30) give San Jose two more prospects on the SF Giants MLB.com top 30 list.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Fresno, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for their longest homestand of the season - a stretch of 12 straight games from April 30 through May 12 against the Lake Elsinore Storm (six games) and Stockton Ports (six games).

