Thomas Rhett to Perform at Chukchansi Park October 20, Part of "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

April 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced today it will host country music superstar, Thomas Rhett, at Chukchansi Park on October 20 as part of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks.

"Music on the Diamond" is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owner of the Grizzlies, and is promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). Grizzlies fans will have access to an unparalleled opportunity to experience live music in a uniquely intimate atmosphere, taking in the view of the Sierra Mountains.

"Music on the Diamond" will make stops in four other cities before concluding in downtown Fresno for Thomas Rhett's debut performance at Chukchansi Park. Thomas Rhett has 22 No. One singles, 15 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. One's in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). His most recent sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED "practically demands an open field, tens-of-thousands-strong throng of fans in front of it" (Esquire). Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), Thomas Rhett has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards.

"Having Thomas Rhett here in downtown Fresno is an incredible opportunity for our team and our community as a whole," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "We constantly look to raise the bar when it comes to entertainment here at Chukchansi Park, and when DBH came to us with the opportunity to be a part of the 'Music on the Diamond' concert series, we were thrilled to embrace the concept."

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10a PT at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Events or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. This first-of-its-kind concert in downtown Fresno is expected to sell out, so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

