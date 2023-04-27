Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Giants RHP Will Kempner are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

This link https://www.milb.com/fresno/ballpark/media has our 2023 Media Guide, Current Roster and our Game Notes throughout this season.

Tonight's Promotion:

4/27 (Thursday, April 27th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 37-28 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

WHAT A WIN ON WEDNESDAY: The Grizzlies extended their home winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Giants Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies have now won four of their five games this season against the Giants. Both Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, who are reigning California League Player and Pitcher of the Week, had giant nights for Fresno. Ritter had an impressive stat line as he extended his hit streak to 12 games. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBI and a pair of runs. Ritter's double appeared in the first frame and he scored a batter later on a Bryant Betancourt two-bagger. The fourth-round draft pick continued to mash the baseball, sending a two-run moonshot to left-center field in the eighth inning. His team-high fifth homer of the year was the difference in the contest. In his second straight outing, Adams did not allow a run over six innings of work. He permitted three hits and no walks while fanning six. Adams has not given up a run over his last 12 frames of baseball (4 H, 2 BB, 16 K). Braxton Hyde (1-0) enjoyed his first win with Fresno and Zach Agnos picked up his fifth save of the season.

SWEEPING CAL LEAGUE AWARDS: Two Fresno Grizzlies were awarded by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Shortstop Ryan Ritter received California League Player of the Week, while RHP Blake Adams was named California League Pitcher of the Week. In six games last week, Ritter went 8-for-20 (.400) with three homers, one double, five RBI, three runs, eight walks and two stolen bases. Ritter went deep in the first inning on both April 20th and 21st while launching a solo shot in the finale on Sunday. Adams was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings on April 19th, his second outing with the Grizzlies. The righty didnÊ¼t allow a hit until a Chris Newell two-out single in the sixth. Adams finished his evening with one hit, two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts (most by a 2023 Grizzlies pitcher). Ritter and Adams are the first and second Grizzlies players to earn California League Weekly honors in 2023. Last year, Fresno won 14 California League Weekly honors, a franchise record.

RITTER THE HITTER: Ryan Ritter is riding a 12-game hit streak after starting the season 0-for-14. Ritter is 15-for-44 (.341) with five homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, eight runs and 11 walks in that span.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-1), Red (6-3), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 28, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-0, 8.31) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 4.80)

APRIL 29, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (0-0, 3.75) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-1, 8.38)

APRIL 30, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

San Jose RHP Liam Simon (1-1, 3.46) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-2, 10.32)

MAY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 3.38) vs. Stockton TBD

Upcoming promotions:

4/28 (Friday, April 28th) - Halfway to Halloween Night & Friday Night Fireworks, with Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) & Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! Special Appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Halfway to Halloween Night - Trick or Treating on Concourse, kids under 12 who dress up get in FREE!

Promotion: Community Outreach Night & Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/29 (Saturday, April 29th) - CFN Night, Presented by Van-G Logistics and Spirit Radio!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Special Pregame Concert by Christian Rap Star Tedashii! Concert will be held at Tulare Plaza (behind our main gate on Tulare Street) and will start right at 5:00pm.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/30 (Sunday, April 30th) - Pro Wrestling Night & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pro Wrestling Night with Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff! To purchase podcast tickets: https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-tickets.

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

California League Stories from April 27, 2023

