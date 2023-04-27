Late Home Run Sinks Giants In 3-1 Loss

The San Jose Giants dropped their second straight game in Fresno with a 3-1 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park. Fresno's Ryan Ritter hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Grizzlies to victory as the Giants (10-7) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since the opening week of the season.

It was a frustrating night at the plate for San Jose on Wednesday as the Giants went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left six on base over the final three innings. Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2 2B) doubled twice to lead the club offensively in defeat.

San Jose pitching was dominant for much of the night as starter Hayden Birdsong and piggyback reliever Jack Choate combined to strikeout a whopping 15 hitters over the first seven innings with only one run allowed. Birdsong worked the first three innings with one run and two hits surrendered. The right-hander walked one and struck out six, including five in a row to end his outing.

Fresno took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on consecutive two-out doubles from Ritter and Bryant Betancourt. It was the only two hits given up Birdsong during his start.

Choate entered from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the fourth and dazzled during his long relief appearance. The left-hander began his night with three straight perfect innings collecting two strikeouts in the fourth before punching out the side in the fifth and then registering one more strikeout in the bottom of the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Giants' only three hits over the first six innings was Diego Velasquez's one-out bunt single in the first and Ramos' two doubles - the first of which led off the top of the second with the other coming after there were two outs in the fourth.

The score was still at 1-0 until San Jose finally broke through in the top of the seventh. Matt Higgins drew a leadoff walk and promptly stole second - the Giants' 15th consecutive successful stolen base attempt dating back nearly two weeks. Ramos' deep fly out to right then advanced Higgins to third before Thomas Gavello popped out. Tanner O'Tremba though followed with a line drive single into center to bring home Higgins with the tying run. San Jose had an opportunity to take the lead later in the inning as Andrew Kachel then singled to move O'Tremba to third, however Dilan Rosario popped to second for the final out.

After Choate escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh pitching around a single and a pair of walks, the Giants again threatened in the top of the eighth. Carter Howell led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Velasquez. After Onil Perez was hit by a pitch, Higgins grounded out to advance the runners to second and third. Ramos was up next, but he struck out on three pitches to end the inning.

The Grizzlies then went back ahead thanks to Ritter's blast in the bottom of the eighth. Dylan Cumming relieved Choate to start the frame and quickly recorded the first out. A walk to Kody Huff though followed before Ritter stepped to the plate and launched a 402-foot home run to deep left. The two-run blast was Ritter's team-leading fifth round-tripper of the season as Fresno went ahead by a 3-1 margin.

The Giants continued to put pressure on the Grizzlies in the top of the ninth, but stranded the potential tying runs in scoring position to end the game. Gavello led off with a soaring fly ball to deep left center that deflected off the glove of Fresno's Jesus Bugarin in front of the fence. The play was ruled a three-base error as Gavello safely made it into third. O'Tremba then hit a comebacker that Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos fielded. Gavello broke for the plate on the play and after a rundown was easily tagged out as O'Tremba made it to first on the fielder's choice. A walk to Kachel though followed putting runners on first and second. Pinch-hitter Garrett Frechette then flied out to shallow right for the second out of the inning. Howell was up next and during his at-bat, Agnos uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third. Howell, however, eventually struck out swinging as Fresno held on for the victory.

Grizzlies starter Blake Adams, the reigning California League Pitcher of the Week, fired six scoreless innings with three hits allowed, no walks and six strikeouts. Braxton Hyde was credited with the win after keeping the Giants off the board in the top of the eighth. Agnos earned his second save of the series and fifth overall this season.

Cumming, who entered the game having thrown 10 2/3 scoreless innings of relief this season, was saddled with the loss. San Jose out-hit Fresno 6-4. The Grizzlies won despite at one point having 15 consecutive hitters retired from the second through the seventh innings. Choate struck out nine over four scoreless innings during his outing. He gave up just one hit and worked around two walks. The nine strikeouts are the most by a Giants pitcher in a game this season.

Jack Choate has 25 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched this season (1.35 ERA) The series continues on Thursday night with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Will Kempner is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

