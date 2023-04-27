Rawhide Fall 6-5 in Extras

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide and the Storm battled until the 12th inning and the Storm came out on top 6-5. Visalia tied up the game in the bottom of the ninth to send it into extras tied up at fou runs each.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning and it went into the 11th and 12th inning tied at five. In the 12th, Samuel Zavala drove in the go ahead run with a single into right field. Rawhide were unable to answer in the bottom half and lost their first extra inning game of the season.

Game three is tomorrow at 6:30 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

