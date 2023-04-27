Pitchers' Duel Ends in Ports' Heartbreak as Nuts Walk Off in Ninth

Modesto, CA - Tatem Levins' sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Josh Hood erased a brilliant effort by three Stockton pitchers as the Ports dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

The Ports have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games, and two straight to the Nuts to start a six-game series in Modesto.

With both starting pitchers dealing, the Ports (3-14) got out to a lead in the top of the fourth inning. Colby Thomas led off with a triple and scored with two outs when Tommy Stevenson punched a single through the right side to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Ports starter Jose Dicochea made the one run stand. The Stockton right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out eight. Carlos Guarate followed Dicochea with two scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

Modesto starter Brandon Schaeffer did his best to match Dicochea. The Nuts' lefty allowed just one run on four hits over six innings with a career-high ten strikeouts.

The Nuts (10-7) began their ninth inning rally with a leadoff infield single by Bill Knight off Ports reliever Blaze Pontes. Knight reached second on a groundout and scored to tie the game on a double to left center by Josh Hood. After Hood stole third, Pontes walked Colin Davis and the Ports put Milkar Perez on first base with an intentional walk to load the bases with one out. Levins then followed with his sacrifice fly to left field to score Hood with the winning run, ending the ballgame.

Modesto reliever Anthony Tomczak (1-0) got the win with two shutout innings and a pair of strikeouts. Pontes (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings.

The Ports will try to get back in the win column behind Jake Garland in game three of the series on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

