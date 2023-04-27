Pitching Leads Quakes to Win Over 66ers

April 27, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Rancho got more great pitching on Wednesday night, winning their fourth straight game with a 5-2 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

Peter Heubeck and Christian Romero (1-0) combined for eight scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits, before the 66ers grabbed a pair of unearned runs off Kelvin Ramirez to spoil the would-be shutout.

Rancho's Nick Biddison cracked his first homer of the year off 66ers' starter Jake Madden (0-2), fueling a three-run second, as the Quakes took a 3-0 lead.

They added a run in the fourth and another in the ninth to take a commanding 5-0 advantage.

The 66ers made it interesting in the ninth, coupling a pair of hits with two Rancho errors. Ramirez got the final two outs to keep the tying run on deck though, helping Rancho improve to 4-1 in five head-to-head games against the 66ers.

The Quakes (11-6) will send Jerming Rosario (0-1) to the hill on Thursday, while Inland will counter with Mason Albright (0-2) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.