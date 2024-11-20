Freight Sign CFL Wide Receiver

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert for the 2025 season.

A native of Indianapolis, Williams-Lambert attended Indianapolis North Central High School. In college, he stayed close to home, committing to Ball State University where he would become a three-time All-Mid-American Conference honoree for the Cardinals.

Currently, Williams-Lambert is fifth all-time in receiving yards and receptions in Ball State history and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns at 24, eight of those TDs coming his final season at Ball State in 2015.

He would go undrafted in 2016 but would sign with the New Orleans Saints shortly after the draft. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Saints practice squad and would be released by the team the following summer. This would begin a new journey for Williams-Lambert as he earned an invitation to the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp in the spring of 2018.

He earned himself a roster spot, appearing in 17 regular season games, recording 764 receiving yards, a team-high 62 catches, and he would tie for the team-lead in touchdown catches with four. He would go on to earn the CFL West Division Most Outstanding Rookie.

He would play more three more season in the CFL with the Roughriders through the 2021 season.

"His stats and accolades speak for themselves," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "A prototype receiver who still has some gas left in the tank. Jordan's going to be one of the top receivers in this league."

