Panthers Sign Running Back Marcus Knight

November 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a well-rounded backfield talent with the signing of former Tennessee Tech and Montana running back Marcus Knight.

"Marcus is a full-menu running back with strength in all three phases of the backfield," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the dynamic capabilities of being an inside/outside runner who can run around you or run through you, and his pass-catching ability creates even more opportunities for a high number of touches."

In his final college season at Tennessee Tech, Knight ran for 509 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with six touchdowns. It was a bounce-back season after sitting out two seasons-one for COVID and another on the mend from knee surgery.

Knight says he's stronger now than when he burst on the scene at Montana in 2019, when he was named the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year. Knight led the FCS in rushing touchdowns with 23 and finished second in all of Division I. He ended the year with 1,030 yards to become the first Grizzly running back since 2014 to surpass 1,000 yards.

"Coach Keefe's enthusiasm, positivity, and competitiveness won me over. He's exactly what I'm looking for in a coach," said Knight. "I'm given a chance to play the world's greatest game professionally, against some of the best players in the country. It's an opportunity and a blessing I can't say no to."

