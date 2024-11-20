Sharks Announce First-Annual Flag Football Tournament

November 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to host their first annual adult flag football tournament, Sharkbite Showdown, in spring 2025. The Sharks have partnered with Jax Flag Football League, the largest Adult Flag Football League in the Country, to ensure participants receive the best experience possible.

"I am so excited for this partnership with the Sharks," Jax Flag Football League founder Mike Itani said. "This is a great opportunity for the flag football community in Jacksonville to compete and play inside the arena on the same field as the Sharks play on ."

Teams will play three guaranteed games, followed by a single-elimination playoff format. The Championship games will be played in the Vystar Memorial Arena on True Vet Field (the official home of the Jacksonville Sharks).

All rules and timing will follow Jax Flag Football League standards.

Sharkbite Showdown will occur on Saturday, May 10th at Blue Cypress Field. Teams can register by visiting https://jaxsharks.com/sports/2024/11/18/sharkbite-showdown-flag-football-tourmnament.aspx

