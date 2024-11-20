Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Back Kevin Ransom Jr.

November 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed DB Kevin Ransom Jr. for the 2025 season.

Kevin Ransom Jr. (6-0, 205) enters his second year in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Ransom is a native of Port Allen, LA, who made his way to Green Bay after playing for Wayne State College and the Sioux City Bandits of the CIF.

From 2016 - 2021, Ransom played for the Wayne State College Wildcats. He appeared in 34 games and recorded 148 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 21 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. During his final season with the team, he was honored with a Second Team All-NSIC South Division DB selection.

The following year, Ransom joined the Sioux City Bandits in the CIF for the 2022 season (the Sioux City Bandits currently play in the NAL). That season, Ransom played 11 games and finished the year with 43 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. The following year, an opportunity arose in the IFL with the Green Bay Blizzard, and Ransom took it.

The 2024 Green Bay Blizzard defense was stellar. Ransom contributed 47.5 tackles, one and a half tackles for loss, one interception, and ten pass breakups through 14 games. His play made him an important member of the Blizzard secondary in a season that saw Green Bay give up the fewest passing yards and touchdowns per game. Although the season ended at the Eastern Conference Championship, returning players like this Blizzard DB have their sights set further. Simply put, there is "unfinished business," according to Ransom.

