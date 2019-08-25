Freedom Stifle Otters to Take Series

EVANSVILLE, In - Mike Castellani dazzled on short-rest, and his offense did more than enough as the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, landed a series clinching, 4-0, shutout of the Evansville Otters on Sunday afternoon at historic Bosse Field.

After mounting threats in each of the their first four at-bats, the Freedom (53-38) broke through on right-hander, Tyler Beardsley (8-4) in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Isaac Benard scorched a two-run single to right-center, helping the visitors take a, 2-0, advantage over the Otters (53-37) in the middle-innings. Adding to their edge in the sixth, Connor Crane drilled a solo-homer to left, his eleventh round-tripper of the year was a solo-shot to make the score, 3-0.

Beardsley would exit after six, allowing three earned runs on nine Florence hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his first home loss of the season.

Freedom southpaw, Mike Castellani (9-2) was tremendous one day shy of full-rest, out-dueling his counterpart on the way to his club leading ninth win of the year.

Plating an insurance run in the top of the eighth, Austin Wobrock delievered an RBI-single, scoring Brandon Pugh to give the veteran forty-eight runs batted in on the season and the visitors a, 4-0, lead.

Castellani toed the rubber to start the ninth, getting a quick out before Florence skipper, Dennis Pelfrey went to the bullpen, calling on closer, Karl Craigie. Craigie would allow a single to Keith Grieshaber, but retired the other two batters he faced en route to sealing the four-run blanking of the top team in the West Division.

The lefty starter, Castellani, totaled 8.1 innings and allowed three hits and one walk, whiffing four in his tenth quality-start of 2019.

Florence tallied 12 hits in the regular-season finale with the Otters, seeing Benard, Caleb Lopes, Wobrock and Crane all register two-hit affairs.

The Freedom will take the field next on Wednesday when they play host to the East Division, Joliet Slammers at UC Health Stadium. Evansville will enjoy Monday off, before getting back on the diamond on Tuesday when they break ground on a three-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies at Bosse Field.

