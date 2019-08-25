Early Start Sunday

August 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





Due to the weather on Sunday 8/25, our game will begin an hour earlier than originally scheduled. This means a 5:05 PM start time with gates opening at 3:45 PM. We will still have between innings promotions and all concessions open for the game, so be sure to come with an appetite!

Thank you for your understanding and Go Grizzlies!

