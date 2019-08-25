Early Start Sunday
August 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Due to the weather on Sunday 8/25, our game will begin an hour earlier than originally scheduled. This means a 5:05 PM start time with gates opening at 3:45 PM. We will still have between innings promotions and all concessions open for the game, so be sure to come with an appetite!
Thank you for your understanding and Go Grizzlies!
Check out the Gateway Grizzlies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 25, 2019
- Early Start Sunday - Gateway Grizzlies
- Otters Score 10 Runs in Win against Freedom - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.