Wild Things Drop Series Finale to Miners

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things managed just three hits while the pitching staff continued to roll for the team in Sunday's home finale against the Miners. The Miners took it 2-0.

The Miners scored in the second and fifth innings with individual runs in each. Jarrod Watkins' sac fly plated the second inning run while Kirvin Moesquit's double plated the fifth inning tally.

Ryan Cox, Hector Roa and Cody Erickson had a hit apiece for the Wild Things in the loss, as former Wild Thing Chase Cunningham tossed seven scoreless and allowed just two hits in his first start back at Wild Things Park. Nick Gallagher allowed two runs (one earned) over his six innings. Jesus Balaguer, BJ Sabol and Zach Strecker combined to throw the final three scoreless.

The Wild Things have five games left, all on the road. They'll start a two-game series at O'Fallon's CarShield Field Wednesday at the River City Rascals. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.

