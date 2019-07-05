Freedom Drop Consecutive Games to Crushers

July 5, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky. - In the midst of an unconventional doubleheader, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, hosted the Lake Erie Crushers, where both teams continued a suspended game from June 16, while also playing a series opener Friday night at UC Health Stadium, with the Freedom losing both games, 10-8, and, 5-4.

GAME 1

Tied up at seven, Florence (34-16) third baseman Luis Pintor hit an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning off Kent Hasler (2-2) in the continuation game, plating Isaac Benard from third to push the Freedom ahead, 8-7.

The Lake Erie Crushers (24-22) were one strike away from losing the game until Jake Vieth hit a two-run home run to right center off Johnathon Tripp (3-2), as the visitor's moved in front, 9-8. Aaron Hill added a run to the ledger on an RBI-double, scoring Zach Racusin to make the score, 10-8, the eventual final. The three earned runs were the first Tripp has allowed this season.

Earlier on June 16, Austin Wobrock helped force the suspended game, reaching base four-out-of-five times, drawing two walks and smashing two doubles with his three-run double evening the score in the bottom of the sixth.

GAME 2

With the Freedom leading, 4-3, in the top of the seventh, Brian McKenna (1-2) retired the first man he faced before surrendering two hits to Bryan DeLaRosa and Brody Wofford, before Karl Craigie entered the game with runners on the corners and one out. James Davison Jr. landed an RBI on a sac fly, tying the game, 4-4. Aaron Hill answered with a three-bagger, scratching Wofford across to give Lake Erie the advantage, 5-4, the eventual final.

McKenna only lasted two-thirds innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on two hits, whiffing one batter on the way to the loss.

Davison Jr. led off the game with a home run to left off Reece Calvert, who made his debut start on the bump for the Freedom as the visitor's took the early lead, 1-0.

Florence responded in the bottom of the second on back-to-back singles by Andre Mercurio and Ricky Ramirez. Jr., that was followed by an Austin Wobrock walk to load the bases. Connor Crane unloaded a grand slam off Jake Repavich (4-2) with the ball ricocheting off the scoreboard, scoring four runs to put the Freedom ahead, 4-1.

Repavich would not allow another run over seven strong innings, surrendering seven hits that led to four runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in the winning effort.

The Crushers cut the lead to one in the top of the third inning after Hill blasted a two-run home run to left.

Calvert finished his first professional start spanning five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, fanning five and walking none.

Right-hander Daniel Williams (3-0, 3.80) will toe the slab for the Freedom opposing righty Dylan Mouzakes (3-3, 2.79) for the Crushers in the middle game of the three-game set Saturday night at UC Health Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.