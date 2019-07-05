Grizzlies Score in Four Straight Innings to Win Rubber Match against Otters

SAUGET, Ill. - The Evansville Otters could not finish their series against the Gateway Grizzlies with a bang Thursday, falling by a score of 6-3.

The Otters offensive had some missed opportunities leaving 11 runners on base along with some defensive miscues.

The Otters scored the game's first tally in the top of the first inning.

With Keith Grieshaber at second base, Carlos Castro reached on a throwing error by Grizzlies shortstop Brent Sakurai. The overthrow allowed Grieshaber to score from third to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.

The Otters had a chance to break the game open in the second and third innings, having the bases loaded with one out in the second and with two outs in the third inning, but failed to cross another run home both times.

Gateway would capitalize on the momentum gained stranding Evansville runners on base.

In the bottom of the third, the Grizzlies were able to take the lead on a two-RBI single by Luis Roman, his third and fourth RBIs of the series.

Gateway added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double from Zach Taylor and an RBI single for Shawon Dunston Jr. to give Gateway a 4-1 advantage.

The Otters cut the Grizzlies' lead in half in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Jack Meggs, scoring Mike Rizzitello. Meggs reached safely in three of his at-bats, recording two singles and a walk.

The RBI by Meggs ended the night for Gateway starter Jordan Barrett. He earned a no-decision, throwing 4.2 innings, allowing two runs - one earned - on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Grizzlies would extend their lead to three again off the bat of Tuesday night's hero Dustin Woodcock, who hit a solo home run to right field, increasing Gateway's lead to 5-2 after five innings.

In the bottom of the sixth with Brent Sakurai at the plate and Dunston Jr. on second base, Dunston stole third and touched home after a throwing error from Rizzitello down to third base. It was the sixth run scored by Gateway, pushing Gateway's lead to 6-2 through six innings.

Otters starter Jake Welch finished with six innings pitched, surrendering six runs - four earned - on seven hits while fanning four Grizzlies. Welch was given the loss, his third of the season.

Mike Rizzitello hit his first home run of the year on a solo shot in the eighth, but it would not be enough as the Otters fell to the Grizzlies in the rubber match 6-3.

Gateway reliever Grant Black recorded the win, pitching 1.1 innings scoreless. Geoff Bramblett picked up the save, going 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The Otters will continue their road swing before the All-Star Break, starting a weekend series at the River City Rascals Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Broadcast coverage can be found on 91.5 WUEV-FM and evansvilleotters.com with Dave Nguyen on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

