FredNats Drop Seventh Straight in Loss to Mudcats

August 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals returned to FredNats Ballpark looking for a hometown boost on Tuesday night, but lost their seventh game in a row by a score of 11-2 to the Carolina Mudcats.

Jordy Barley began the FredNats' night with a leadoff homer, but couldn't do much else against Carolina's Zach Mort (W, 2-0). The game was within reach until the Mudcats scored seven runs on only three hits in the eighth inning.

Starter Michael Cuevas (L, 1-6) allowed three runs for the first time since the start of July, but still contributed 5.0 solid innings to give Fredericksburg a chance. After a perfect first trip through the order, he allowed two runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout from Wes Clarke. The Mudcats added another in the fifth on an Ethan Murray RBI single.

In the seventh, Carolina extended the lead to 4-1 on a solo homer from Micah Bello. Jake Randa tried to answer back in the bottom of the inning, but Sal Frelick reached over the wall in right-center to rob a potential home run.

In the eighth, Ernesto Martínez hit an RBI double to add another Mudcats run and a Leif Strom wild pitch allowed a second run to score. Two errors from second baseman Viandel Peña extended the inning, enabling a Frelick single and Murray double to stretch the lead out further.

Back-to-back doubles from Jaden Fein and Branden Boissiere earned the FredNats their final run in the eighth.

The FredNats continue their series against the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

