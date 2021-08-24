Williams and Seymour Promoted to Bowling Green

August 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that infielder Alika Williams and pitcher Ian Seymour have been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. With today's transactions, 14 RiverDogs have been elevated to Bowling Green during the 2021 season.

Williams departs with an 18-game hitting streak intact, the longest of the season for a member of the RiverDogs roster. Throughout the streak, he raised his average to .266 and, over the course of 55 games in Charleston, collected 13 doubles and drove in 34 runs. Williams was also outstanding defensively, posting a .967 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The 2021 season is the first as a professional for the 22-year old who was taken in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2020 MLB Draft. Williams played three seasons at Arizona State University where he was named 2019 All PAC-12 Honorable Mention. The native of San Diego was also drafted out of Rancho Bernardo High School by the New York Yankees in 2017.

Seymour dominated over his last three starts with the RiverDogs, allowing just one run and striking out 28 batters over 14.0 innings. In total, the left-hander pitched in 10 games in Charleston, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.55 earned run average and 59 strikeouts in 35.1 innings on the mound.

The 22-year old was also making his professional debut after his selection in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Seymour spent three seasons at Virginia Tech, capping his collegiate career with a third team selection on the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American Team.

The RiverDogs return to the field on Tuesday night in Augusta with the first of six games on the road against the GreenJackets. The RiverDogs magic number to clinch the South Division title is four. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.