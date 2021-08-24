McGee and Zamora Promoted; Black and Raabe to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotions of infielders Ashton McGee and Freddy Zamora from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin. The moves also included the transfer of both infielders Tyler Black and Zack Raabe to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue and Brewers Gold respectively. The Brewers additionally announced that left-handed pitcher Brock Begue was granted his release from the organization.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with five on the injured list.

In summary:

8/24: LHP Brock Begue released by Milwaukee.

8/24: INF Ashton McGee transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/24: INF Freddy Zamora transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/24: INF Tyler Black transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.

8/24: INF Zack Raabe transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.

Black will wear jersey No. 9. Raabe will wear jersey No. 4.

At the time of his promotion, the 22-year-old McGee was the overall Low-A East league leader in on-base (.434), slugging (.519) and OPS (.953). McGee was additionally sixth in Low-A East in batting average (.301), tied for seventh in doubles (20) and sixth in RBI (54).

Zamora, 22, additionally ranked among the Low-A East league leaders for the month of August before his promotion to Wisconsin. Over 18 games in August, Zamora was second in the league in average (.409), second in on-base (.506), sixth in slugging (.576), fourth in OPS (1.082), second in runs (20) and the league leader in hits (27).

Black, 21, was selected by the Brewers with the 33rd overall (Competitive Balance Round A) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Wright State University. He hit .383 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 48 games during his sophomore season with the Raiders in 2021. Black was named All-Horizon League First Team and a Third-Team All-American by Perfect Game, ABCA/Rawlings and D1Baseball.com after leading Wright State to the NCAA tournament.

Raabe, 21, hit a team best .315 with seven doubles and six home runs in 36 games during his junior season at the University of Minnesota in 2021. He also led Minnesota in runs (18), hits (39), on-base (.407), slugging (.532) and walks (20) during his final year as a Gopher.

