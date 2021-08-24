Baker, Quintanilla, Saenz Join FredNats; Martina Promoted; Diaz to Injured List; Turner and Vann Released

August 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals, as three members of the 2021 Draft class join the club. Infielder Darren Baker, right-handed pitcher Cole Quintanilla and left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz have been transferred to Fredericksburg from the FCL Nationals roster. Infielder Junior Martina has been transferred from the FredNats to Advanced-A Wilmington, catcher Geraldi Diaz has been placed on the injured list, and right-handed pitcher Trey Turner and left-handed pitcher Christian Vann have been released.

Baker, 22, was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of California. In four games with the FCL Nationals, Baker batted .400 (6-for-15) with a double and one run batted in. Baker will wear uniform number 1.

Quintanilla, 22, was selected in the ninth round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Texas. He made his professional debut in his lone appearance with the FCL Nationals on August 18, throwing 1.0 scoreless inning. Quintanilla will wear uniform number 16.

Saenz, 22, was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft out of Texas A&M. He started in his lone appearance with the FCL Nationals on August 19, allowing one run in 2.0 innings with four strikeouts. Saenz is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in his FredNats debut, and will wear uniform number 10.

Martina, 23, played in a team-leading 80 games for the FredNats, batting .269 with a team-leading 81 hits. He hit three home runs and drove in 36 runs, including a walk-off single on June 15 for the team's first ever walk-off win. He batted .343 with a .848 OPS in July, and began the month of August with a grand slam as part of the team's first five-hit game.

Diaz, 21, is batting .217 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in over 40 games with the FredNats.

Turner, 25, went 1-1 with a 5.40 earned run average in 18.1 innings over 13 games with the FredNats. Vann, 25, went 0-1 with a 39.00 earned run average in three appearances.

The active roster currently stands at 29.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game home series against the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.