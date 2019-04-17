Frazier Bashes Homer in 7-2 Win over Miracle

April 17, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Todd Frazier clubbed a three-run homer and Blake Tiberi launched a three-run double as the St. Lucie Mets defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 7-2 at First Data Field on Wednesday.

The Mets scored all seven runs in the fourth inning. Desmond Lindsay started the party with a long solo home run off of Miracle starter Jhoan Duran.

Duran departed the inning with an injury, forcing Melvi Acosta into early action from the bullpen. Tiberi took advantage by bashing a two-out, bases clearing double to put the Mets up 4-0.

Later in the frame Frazier hit a line drive three-run shot to make it 7-0. It was Frazier's first home run of his rehab assignment. He was playing in his 11th game recovering from an oblique strain.

Mets started Kyle Wilson cruised through five scoreless innings. After a long delay between pitches while the Mets put up seven runs in fourth inning, Wilson overcame a walk and two hits to strand the bases loaded in the fifth. He finished his night with back-to-back strikeouts.

Yeizo Campos and Briam Campusano combined for the final four innings on the mound.

The double for Tiberi extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Frazier went 1 for 2 with the homer and two walks. He played the entire game, splitting his time between third base and first base.

Matt Winaker was 3 for 4 with a double and a run.

The Mets avoided the three-game sweep. The Miracle were seeking their first 6-0 road trip in team history.

The Mets finished 3-3 on their home stand.

Next up for the Mets (8-6) is a three-game series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. Thursday's game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.