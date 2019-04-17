Nominations Being Accepted for Military Heroes Card Set

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders are seeking nominations of local veterans to be commemorated in the team's third annual Military Heroes baseball card set. The card sets will be given away to the first 500 fans in attendance on Military Appreciation Night presented by Sam Adams on Friday, June 21. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for Bradenton's game against the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

The card set will represent each branch of the military and honor those who are currently serving our country, veterans who have served in the past but are no longer active, and those who bravely fought for our country and have since passed away. Up to 20 submissions will be selected for the 2019 card set. Military heroes chosen to appear on the card set and their families will be honored on the field at the June 21 game. Each selected hero will also receive 50 of their own cards from the set.

Each card will feature a photo of the military hero, their years served, their branch and rank, and details about their service. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations can be submitted online at www.BradentonMarauders.com. The nomination form should be completed and a picture of the nominee must be emailed to David.Farson@Pirates.com.

For more information about the Military Heroes card set, Military Appreciation Night, or the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

