Honor a Veteran Today

This season, the Daytona Tortugas have teamed up with Wall Automotive Group - NAPA Auto Parts for a very special Military Appreciation Night on July 12th. As part of the celebration of our Armed Forces, all Tortugas players and coaches will be wearing specialty Military-themed jerseys with a unique twist -- all jerseys will feature the names of 100 current Servicemen, Women, and Veterans.

We want to give you, our loyal supporters, the chance to submit names for the jerseys. Each name will cost $100, with proceeds being donated directly to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a non-profit organization that builds advanced treatment centers to provide care to military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. At the conclusion of the July 12th game all game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with those proceeds being donated to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

In addition your purchase of a name on the Tortugas 2019 Military Appreciation jersey, 4 General Admission tickets will be donated to local Veteran organizations.

What better way to honor a Military member close to your heart? Display their name on a Tortugas game jersey, and make an impact for Veterans in need through the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

Call the Daytona Tortugas Front Office at (386) 257-3172.

