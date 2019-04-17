Hammerheads Outduel Tortugas in Finale, 1-0

April 17, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - An evening after Daytona won a ballgame in two hours and 15 minutes, both squads upped the ante on Wednesday. Thanks to a seventh-inning double from LF Michael Donadio, the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Tortugas, 1-0, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in a measly one hour and 54 minutes.

Scoreless into the seventh inning, SS Micah Brown (0-2, R, BB) drew a two-out free pass. On the very next pitch, Donadio (1-3, 2B, RBI, SO) scalded a liner down the right-field line. Brown raced around the bags and slid in safely ahead of the relay throw. The run-scoring, two-base hit put the Hammerheads (7-6) in front, 1-0.

Daytona (5-9) was unable to muster up a rally against the back end of Jupiter's bullpen. RHP Colton Hock (2.0 IP, H, SO) and RHP Vincenzo Aiello (1.0 IP, SO) combined to retire the last six batters of the game in order to seal the win.

The Tortugas best opportunity to score came in the top of the sixth. 3B Jonathan India (1-4, SO) and DH Alejo Lopez (1-3) picked up consecutive two-out singles, but a fly out to left ended the threat.

Once again, neither starter factored into the decision despite tremendous performances. RHP Austin Orewiler (6.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 4 SO) hurled his first quality start of the season, working six innings of shutout ball for Daytona. Jupiter's RHP Josh Roeder (6.0 IP, 3 H, 4 SO) answered with six spotless frames, as well.

Hock earned his first victory of the season for the Hammerheads, while Aiello - who earned the win on Monday - garnered his first save. RHP Ryan Olson (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) punched out three in relief but took his third defeat of the year for the Tortugas.

Daytona will continue their six-game road trip on Thursday afternoon as they trek to Kissimmee to begin a three-contest set against the Florida Fire Frogs, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The Tortugas are slated to send RHP Michael Byrne (1-1, 6.00 ERA) in the lid-lifter. The Fire Frogs are projected to counter with RHP Keith Weisenberg (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 11:45 a.m. ET, leading up to the 12:00 p.m. ET start at Osceola County Stadium. Thursday afternoon's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the week on the road, the Tortugas will return to The Jack to take on the Dunedin Blue Jays, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday, April 22. It will be the team's first Belly Buster Monday of the year presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket, fans will be treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet of their favorite ballpark foods such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.