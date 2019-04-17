Gomez' Big Day Helps Stone Crabs Snap Skid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Moises Gomez homered, scored three runs and delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly Wednesday, helping the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-3 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

In a 3-3 game in the bottom of the ninth, Stone Crabs (4-10) center fielder Garrett Whitley singled to left to lead off the inning. With one out, Jim Haley was hit by a pitch before Vidal Brujan walked to load the bases. The next batter was Gomez, who lofted fly ball to right field to chase home Whitley with the winning run.

The Stone Crabs' Wednesday win snaps a seven-game losing streak, tied for their longest since August 2015.

The sacrifice fly wasn't Gomez' only big swing of the day. With Charlotte trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, he demolished a solo home run over the Blue Jays' (9-5) bullpen in left. That homer was the Stone Crabs' first home run in nine days.

In a tie game in the top of the fourth, Dunedin catcher Christopher Bec walked and then stole second. The next batter was Cal Stevenson, who lined a single to center to score Bec and give Dunedin a 3-2 lead.

With Charlotte trailing by one in the bottom of the fifth, Gomez and Zach Rutherford both drew one-out walks. After a pitching change, Carl Chester lined a single into left to chase home Gomez and tie the game at three. Gomez scored the first three Stone Crabs runs before driving in the game-winner.

For the second straight day, the Stone Crabs bullpen recorded five-plus innings of scoreless relief. Miller Hogan went two hitless frames in his High-A debut.

Simon Rosenblum-Larson then delivered 2.1 shutout frames, but passed down a two-on, one-out scenario to Chandler Raiden (1-0) in a tie game. That's when Stevenson lined a ball towards right, but Charlotte first baseman Seaver Whalen made a diving catch and started a double play to get the Stone Crabs out of the jam.

The Stone Crabs will begin a three-game series with the Fort Myers Miracle at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Paul Campbell (0-2, 11.88) will be on the mound for Charlotte, against Tyler Watson (0-1, 4.09) of the Miracle. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

