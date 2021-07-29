Fourth Inning Comeback Gives ValleyCats Midweek Sweep over Boulders

July 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Taking the field to complete 23 innings of baseball in just over 21 hours, the Tri-City ValleyCats (28-27, 13-8) completed a middle inning comeback attempt to complete a four-game series sweep over the New York Boulders (24-31, 9-9). The 'Cats used the 8-6 win to move over .500 on the season for the first time since May while gaining room atop the Atlantic Division.

Following a pair of scoreless innings to kick off the 11 AM Camp Day affair in front of a crowd of 2,277 after the 'Cats swept a doubleheader the previous night, New York got on the board first for the only time in the series on an RBI single. Tri-City would fall behind, 3-0, after three-and-a-half innings following a two-run Boulders homer in the top of the fourth, but used the bottom of the frame to pull ahead for good.

Following an RBI single from Luis Roman to get the 'Cats on the board, Chris Kwitzer began the path to what would be his third consecutive multi-hit game with an RBI double to send in two more. Carson Maxwell completed the crooked inning with his team-leading 11th home run of the year and third of the series to make it 5-3 in favor of the home team. .

Tri-City would end the game with at least one run in four of the final five frames, with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly from Juan Silverio and a sixth inning solo home run from Kwitzer extending the lead before the Boulders attempted a comeback for the third straight game. Two more home runs and a sacrifice fly brought the visitors as close as two runs, but the first professional home run from Andres Sosa game Tri-City more buffer. Following four innings of no-decision ball from ValleyCats starter Jose Cruz, Jake Dexter (1-2) carried the 'Cats to victory defensively, allowing only one earned run on three hits and striking out one in four innings of work. Boulders starter Nate Roe (1-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs on as many hits and striking out one in three-and-two-thirds innings of work.

The 'Cats will now hit the road for three-game sets at Washington and Quebec before returning to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to host the Sussex County Miners next weekend. First pitch on Friday, August 6 is set for 7:00 PM. Click Here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.