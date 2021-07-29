Slammers Fall to Windy City

JOLIET, IL - To kick off the final game in the Slammers/Thunderbolts series, the Slammers would send righty Chris Roycroft to the hill. A win for the Slammers would tie the series at two games a piece. The Slammers would come up short as only one run was scored in the 9-1 loss to the Thunderbolts. Tonight's loss would see the Thunderbolts take the series 3-1.

A pitcher's duel would ensue between Joliet and the Thunderbolts as the score remained 0-0 until the top of the seventh inning with Windy City scoring three runs. Half way through the inning the Slammers would call to the bullpen to bring in Brad VanAsdlen to relieve Roycroft. Roycroft would face 19 batters, six of which were strikeouts.

The Thunderbolts would have all three runs come in on past balls. John Sechen scored on a wild pitch against Zach Racusin. Brynn Martinez would cross home on a wild pitch against Jarius Richards. Zach Racusin would also score during Richards' at bat on another wild pitch. The top of the seventh would see VanAsdlen relieved by righty Ryan Anderson. The tally would read 3-0 Windy City at the end of the seventh.

Sidewinder Keon Taylor would take to the bump relieving Anderson halfway through the first half of the eighth inning. Windy City scored three more runs in the top of the eighth inning doubling their lead over the Slammers. An RBI double by Jack Strunc would see Daniel Robinson score from second after a stolen base. A sacrifice fly by John Sechen scored Zac Taylor. Payton Robinson drove in a run on an RBI single having Jack Strunc cross the plate giving the Thunderbolts a 6-0 lead going into the bottom half of the inning.

The bottom of the eighth inning would see the Slammers chip away at the Thunderbolts lead scoring one run. Dylan Hardy would come home on an error by Windy City's catcher who overthrew second allowing Braxton Davidson get away with stealing second. The tally going into the ninth inning read 6-1 with the Slammers still trailing.

Windy City would keep the pressure on as 3more runs scored in the top of the ninth. John Sechen would hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Robinson from third. An RBI single by Brynn Martinez would see Zac Taylor cross the plate. A 4-3 double play would get Brynn Martinez and Payton Robertson, but allow a run to score, having Jack Strunc come home, giving the Thunderbolts a commanding 9-1 lead going into the bottom half of the ninth.

The one run scored in the bottom of the eight would be the only run scored by the Slammers in tonight's game. Windy City came to play late in the game scoring nine runs in the last three innings of the game. Tonight's loss put the Slammers season record at 20-36. Join us for the next home game on Friday, July 30th for game one of three against the Gateway Grizzlies. Friday's game will be followed by fireworks.

