ValleyCats Finish off Four-Game Sweep of Boulders

July 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The Tri-City Valley Cats completed a sweep of their four-game series with the New York Boulders, getting home runs from Carson Maxwell, Chris Kwitzer and Andres Sosa in an 8-6 win on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Boulders, who will head north to visit Equipe Quebec for a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday. The games will be the first Frontier League games played in Canada. The Frontier League began operations in 1993.

The Valley Cats trailed in the series finale 3-0 after 3Â½ innings after a third inning RBI single by Milton Smith, Jr. and a two-run home run from Gian Martellini an inning later, his sixth of the season.

Tri-City broke through against Boulders' starter Nate Roe for five fourth inning runs - one on an RBI single from Luis Roman, two via a double by Kwitzer and the final two on a home run off the bat of Maxwell, his 11th of the year. Kwitzer's and Maxwell's hits each came with two outs.

The Valley Cats tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. A Juan Silverio sacrifice fly increased their lead to 6-3 in the fifth; then, an inning later, the lead grew to 7-3 with Kwitzer's solo home run, his fourth of the season and third RBI of the day.

The Boulders got one back in the eighth on Tucker Nathans' solo home run, his eighth of the year. However, the Valley Cats answered in the bottom of the inning with Andres Sosa's first homer of the season, a solo shot that pushed the home team's advantage back to four runs at 8-4.

Phil Capra led off the ninth inning for New York with a solo home run, number four of the year for the switch-hitter, off former Boulders' reliever A.J. Candelario. The shot was the Boulders' third home run of the game and cut their deficit to 8-5.

Smith, Jr. would close out the day's scoring by knocking in Phil Caulfield, who doubled immediately following Capra's homer, with a groundout.

Roe took the loss for New York, falling to 1-2 on the year. He allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Jake Dexter, who relieved Valley Cats' starter Jose Cruz in the fifth inning, tossed four frames of one-run ball to pick up his first win of the season against two losses.

