Four-Run 6th Lifts Boulders to Series Win in Quebec
May 27, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release
J.D. Busfield started and worked seven strong innings, and the offense generated 13 hits as the Rockland Boulders rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Quebec Capitales at Stade Canac in Quebec City. Rockland took three of the four games in the series and has now won four-of-six overall.
Former Capitale Adam Ehrlich completed a triumphant return to Canada by going 3-for-5 with a double on the evening. Ehrlich, who spent the past three seasons as a starter for Quebec, started three games - all Boulders wins - and went 8-for-11 in the series.
Busfield's seven-inning stint was the longest outing by a Rockland starter this season, as he allowed three runs on six hits while Robbie Gordon came on to earn his first save. Collin Ferguson and Blake Grant-Parks each had two hits and a pair of RBI to contribute to the visitors' offensive attack.
The Boulders now head to Ontario for a three-game set against the Ottawa Champions, starting with a 7:05 pm start on Tuesday night at RCGT Stadium.
Rockland Boulders catcher Adam Ehrlich rapped out eight hits in 11 at bats to help his squad take the four-game series in Quebec
(Drew Wohl)
