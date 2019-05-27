Can-Am League Game Recaps

New Jersey 6, Trois-Rivieres 2 - Box Score

New Jersey completed the four-game sweep of Trois-Rivieres as they defeated the Aigles by the score of 6-2.

The game was tied at 2-2 after 7 ½ innings before the Jackals plated four runs in the eighth to win going away. New Jersey scored the runs via a wild pitch, an error by Trois-Rivieres SS Tucker Nathans and RBI singles by C Richard Stock and DH Gregg Veneklasen. Stock finished the contest going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Veneklasen collected a pair of hits and an RBI.

Jackals LF Alfredo Marte also chipped in a 1-for-2 day with two runs scored.

New Jersey reliever Javier Reynoso tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings to pick-up his first victory of the season. Reynoso struck out three of the seven batters that he faced.

For Trois-Rivieres in the loss, Nathans went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Sussex County 3, Ottawa 2 - Box Score

First baseman Audy Ciriaco singled home RF Angel Reyes with the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Sussex County defeated Ottawa in a walk-off, 3-2.

The Miners jumped out on top 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning as Reyes and SS Jarred Mederos came home on a two-RBI single by Ciriaco. The score would stay way until the top of the ninth when the Champions plated two runs off Sussex County reliever Jose Jose with two outs to tie the score at 2-2. The score did not stay deadlocked for long as Reyes crossed the plate with the game winner in the bottom of the ninth to give the Miners the big victory.

Ciriaco went 4-for-5 on the day with three RBIs while Reyes had a pair of hits in five at-bats and scored two runs.

Jose notched the win for Sussex County despite giving up the two runs in the ninth. The southpaw is now 1-0 on the year.

First baseman Vincent Guglietti and DH Leonardo Reginatto each went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for Ottawa.

Rockland 6, Quebec 3 - Box Score

The Rockland Boulders scored four runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to beat Quebec by the score of 6-3. With the victory, Rockland took three out of four in the series.

The Boulders collected 13 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Rockland 1B Collin Ferguson went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs while DH Blake Grant-Parks plated a run and drove in two in a 2-for-4 night. Left fielder Grant Heyman also chipped in a pair of runs and two hits for the Boulders.

Rockland starter pitcher JD Busfield tossed seven solid innings to notch the win. The righty gave up three earned runs on six hits and struck out seven batters. Busfield is now 2-0 on the season.

For Quebec, 3B Alan Mocahbee went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

