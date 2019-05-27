Champions Players to Visit Polaris School to Teach Baseball Rules and Sportsmanship

OTTAWA - Two members of the Ottawa Champions will be visiting Polaris School and Centre on Tuesday to help educate the community's youth on good sportsmanship and the rules of baseball.

Pitcher Andrew Cooper and 1B Vincent Guglietti will be at the school, located at 235 Donald St, Suite 159 at 12:45 p.m., talking to school kids who vary in age from kindergarten all the way to high school levels for approximately 45 minutes.

In the offseason, Cooper teaches baseball at Capital City Baseball Academy, a program that helps youth baseball players further their core skills and reach their ultimate goal of playing baseball at an elite level.

Guglietti also teaches in the offseason as a hitting instructor at CORE Training Academy in Orange, Conn. The CORE Hitting Clinic runs during the months of February and March and runs 6 weeks. It covers everything from stance, to attack position, to developing bat speed.

