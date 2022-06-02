Four More Thunderbirds Claimed as Expansion Draft Concludes

Winston-Salem, NC - As the Federal Prospects Hockey League completed its expansion draft on Wednesday, four more Thunderbirds were claimed by the entering teams. The Elmira Mammoth selected Brandon Rozzi, George Holt and Marvin Powell, while Tory McLean was claimed by the Mississippi Sea Wolves. This completes the FPHL's expansion draft efforts for the summer of 2022.

The list of Thunderbirds claimed in expansion drafts is as follows:

Motor City Rockers: Tim Perks and Everett Thompson

Elmira Mammoth: George Holt, Marvin Powell and Brandon Rozzi

Mississippi Sea Wolves: Tory McLean

George Holt skated in 93 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds from 2019-2022, racking up 37 points and 123 penalty minutes. Holt's 93 games with the Thunderbirds place him 11th in franchise games played.

"George has been a staple with Carolina for a few years," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "No one puts in the work off the ice like George does. He's incredibly passionate and might have the biggest smile in the league."

Also claimed by Elmira, Marvin Powell and Brandon Rozzi saw shorter-tenured roles in Carolina while playing big minutes. Powell joined the Thunderbirds in late February, appearing in 21 games and playing in all situations.

"He is true veteran leader on and off the ice," said Rutledge of Powell. "Marv plays hard every shift and makes everyone around him better. It was a pleasure to see him at the rink every day."

Brandon Rozzi saw limited action as well, but came up big time and time again. In his six appearances, Rozzi secured four wins and managed a .902 SV%.

Of Rozzi's performance, Rutledge remarked, "He came in part way through the year due to injury and made our net rock solid. It was unfortunate that he got injured, he was headed towards being a top goalie in this league."

Drafted by the Mississippi Sea Wolves, Tory McLean endeared himself to Carolina fans with his physical play and willingness to drop the gloves.

"In his short time as a Thunderbird, Tory gained a lot of fans," Rutledge continued. "He was very big presence and a great team guy. We wish him the best in Mississippi."

THUNDERBIRDS ROSTER/PLAYER RIGHTS AS OF 6/2/22

F Dawson Baker

F John Buttitta

F Joe Cangelosi

F Tommy Cardinal

F Declan Conway

F Chase DiBari

F Gus Ford

F Daniel Martin

F Petr Panacek

F Blake Peavey

F Jan Salak

F Jacob Schnapp

F Devin Warfield

D Nathan Campbell

D Cameron Dimmitt

D Brice French

D Viktor Grebennikov

D Mark Kompain

D Cody Oakes

D Charlie Pelnik

D Jiri Pestuka

G Nick Modica

G Chris Paulin

