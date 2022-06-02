FPHL Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Syracuse, NY - The FPHL has just released the 2022-2023 schedule. Each of the teams will play 28 home games and 28 away games.

The FPHL would also like to welcome three new expansion teams; The Motor City Rockers, Elmira Mammoth and the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The league has returned to ten teams again.

The first game is scheduled for October 13, 2022, with the Motor City Rockers taking on the Port Huron Prowlers. The FPHL regular season will wrap up on April 15, 2023.

Good luck to all the teams. It is going to be a great season!

